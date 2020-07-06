Peephole Bar & Grill Temporarily Closes After Two Test Positive for COVID-19

The Peephole Bar & Grill in downtown Evansville, Indiana, is now temporarily closed after two individuals that were there on Tuesday later tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement posted to the bar’s Facebook page Sunday evening, a customer that was “reportedly symptomatic (cough) but chose to go out (no face covering) in several public places,” was at the bar on Tuesday. Peephole’s statement says that customer later tested positive for COVID-19.

The statement by Peephole Bar & Grill went on to say that after that information was learned, all staff at the bar was notified and have now been tested or have testing scheduled.

One employee of the bar who was working a shift Tuesday night later tested positive for COVID-19.

The Peephole Bar & Grill is now temporarily closed with no exact reopening date being announced. Before it reopens, the facility will receive a professional anti-virus cleaning treatment. Additionally, all employees of the Peephole Bar & Grill will have to produce a negative coronavirus test result.

