Peebles Store in Madisonville Parkway Plaza Mall to Close, Gordmans to Replace It

Madisonville North Hopkins High School isn’t the only school that will be receiving a donation from Gordmans upon the March 3 grand opening date.

Including the new Parkway Plaza Mall location, Gordmans is opening 25 new stores in Kentucky in total on March 3, with a $1,000 donation going to 25 different Kentucky schools, WYMT reported.

Both Gordmans and Peebles are part of the Stage community of stores.

“Our 2020 vision? Converting all of our stores to Gordmans! To help you get to know your new favorite store, we wanted to show you what we’re all about. Fun finds in fashion, home, pets & way more at everyday low prices,” Stage said in a Facebook post.

It’s unclear exactly how many of their stores Stage Stores plans on converting into Gordmans, but multiple reports indicate the number to be at least 500.

