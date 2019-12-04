Pedaling for a Purpose on Giving Tuesday

A different kind of fundraiser kicked off Tuesday morning at the YMCA for Giving Tuesday.

Pedaling for a Purpose goes to support research for Parkinson’s Disease.

Several teams went head to head in a bike race at the downtown YMCA.

The event was $25 but all proceeds went to the organization.

Participants say the event is a great way to give back while having fun.

Health initiative director Sally Kroeger says, “Also to bring awareness to our broader membership and the public about the need for people with Parkinson’s and the fact that exercise does help with so many of the things that they are dealing with”

Participants who reached certain milestones were given prizes ranging from $100 to $500.

Comments

comments