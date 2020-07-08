Peaceful Rally Organizer Arrested

An Evansville man is behind bars tonight, after making several threats against Evansville police officers and the mayor of Evansville.

Police say 25-year-old Ebon Ellis posted to Facebook early this morning a video threatening to shoot Police Officer Phillip Smith, Chief Billy Bolin, City Council President Alex Burton along with Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and other city leaders.

During the video, he was also encouraging others to carry out acts of violence against these public officials.

Police say that he continued to make threats when he was brought in for questioning.

He’s now facing four felonies and being held in Vanderburgh County jail without bond.

