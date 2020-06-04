Peaceful Protesters Walk the Streets of Evansville

Wednesday around Noon, nearly 200 peaceful protesters gathered outside the 44News Studios to protest the death of George Floyd and other black citizens who have lost their life to violent police situations.

Some protester were upset with media coverage of Saturdays protests, adding the individuals arrested were arrested for no reason.

Evansville Police Department says that’s not the case, EPD says one protester crossed police lines in an attempt to provoke officers, then a second followed, both were arrested.

The protesters arrested are assumed innocent until proven guilty.

All media outlets in the Tri-State reported the same statement given by Evansville Police.

Protesters were given the opportunity and platform to speak from the heart and their truth about situations they say they encountered on the streets.

44News is committed to telling the truth, offering equal and fair reporting when telling the stories of families and communities alike in all of our Tri-State counties, thank you for letting us into your home.

