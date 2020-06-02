Peaceful Protest Scheduled Thursday at Smother’s Park

Several organizations in Owensboro are coming together to host a peaceful protest in honor of George Floyd.
The protest, called “Peace and Reconciliation Rally”, will be held Thursday at the Pavilion at Smother’s Park in Owensboro and will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Attendees are advised to wear masks and maintain social distancing.
The NAACP, Owensboro Black Expo, Northwest Neighborhood Alliance, Dugan Best Neighborhood Alliance organized the protest.
