Peaceful Protest Scheduled Thursday at Smother’s Park

Several organizations in Owensboro are coming together to host a peaceful protest in honor of George Floyd.

The protest, called “Peace and Reconciliation Rally”, will be held Thursday at the Pavilion at Smother’s Park in Owensboro and will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Attendees are advised to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

The NAACP, Owensboro Black Expo, Northwest Neighborhood Alliance, Dugan Best Neighborhood Alliance organized the protest.

