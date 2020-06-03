Peaceful Protest Held in Downtown Evansville on Wednesday

Another peaceful protest was held in Evansville on Wednesday, June 3, calling for justice for George Floyd and others.

Around noon on Wednesday, protesters arrived outside the 44News broadcasting station in Evansville, Indiana, where they could be seen holding signs that displayed messages such as “speak up for those who can’t breathe,” in addition to “make them hear you,” and “black lives matter.”

Overall, more than 200 people gathered outside of the 44News station on Wednesday.

In addition to their display of signs, demonstrators could be heard chanting different phrases in unision, such as “no justice, no peace.”

Some of those at Wednesday’s gathering declared their frustration with local media coverage over Saturday’s arrests, though all local outlets reported based on the same statement provided by the Evansville Police Department (EPD).

Attendees of the protest also told 44News that those taken into police custody during Saturday’s gathering in Downtown Evansville did no wrong, and didn’t deserve to be arrested – accusing Evansville Police of crossing the line.

However, EPD officials say that’s not the case.

According to EPD, around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, one protester crossed through the police line in an attempt to provoke officers.

EPD says after the first protester crossed the line, a second followed – at which point things were being thrown at officers, also striking a police horse in the face. During one of the arrests, another officer was struck as well, according to police.

In all, EPD arrested one juvenile and three adults on Saturday, on charges including battery on a police officer, disorderly conduct, and resisting law enforcement.

