Peaceful Protest in Evansville Displays Support of 2nd Amendment Rights

People gathered in the River City over the weekend in support of Second Amendment rights.

Over a dozen people carrying AR-15’s marched peacefully through the streets of downtown Evansville to show their support for gun rights.

Saturday’s protest comes amid growing calls for support of the Second Amendment by President Donald Trump.

“Just as we believe in the First Amendment, we also believe in another constitutional right that is under siege all across our country. So long as I am president, I will always protect your Second Amendment right,” President Trump said in his 2020 State of the Union address.

Some who attended the march are running for political office in Vanderburgh County, such as Randall Chapman who is running for Vanderburgh County Commissioner against incumbent Cheryl Musgrave.

“I was always interested in guns and I memorized our Second Amendment, and I don’t like to see what’s going on in this country, trying to infringe on our rights,” Chapman said.

Chapman says he would support the idea of a sanctuary city in Evansville, where gun owners would not be restricted.

Second Amendment advocates hope that by speaking out, they can spread awareness on Second Amendment rights and bring the community together.

