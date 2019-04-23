Paws for a Vet Is This Saturday!

The Tri-State loves and honors its’ service members, and there’s an easy way to show your support, this Saturday.

This is our big fundraiser of the year. Veterans and kids get in free general public only$5. We will have Headys Pizza and Texas Roadhouse for plate lunches. We will have patriotic soul Angel Rhodes and Justin LaGrange performing live music, bounce house and magician Daniel Herron for the kids, beer garden sponsored by Coors Light, new this year margaritas, live and silent auction. Please come help support our veterans and their service dogs. There will be testimonies from our veterans at 4pm you don’t want to miss this emotional hour. Window world has sponsored windows for warriors and will be giving away a house full of windows to 1 veteran and will be announced at this big event.

Support our veterans and their service dogs at the 6th Annual Paws For A Vet this Saturday from 1 to 7pm at Soldier Dogs for Independence.

Veterans and kids get in free, the rest of us pay only $5.

There will be food, music, a magician and more for the kids, a beer garden, of course, with live and silent auctions.

