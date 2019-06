Crews are working on Boonville-New Harmony Road between Highway 41 and Browning Rd. in Evansville.

Pavement work began on the road Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. and will end at 4:30 p.m. Traffic will be down to one lane.

Drivers are advised to avoid this area if possible or give yourself extra travel time as crews will be flagging.

Any questions can be directed to Vanderburgh County Highway Dept. (812) 435-5777.

