Paving Project to Begin on U.S. 41 Alternate

A section of U.S. 41 alternate in Hopkins County will be narrowed down to one lane for a paving project.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the project is set to begin Monday.

KYTC says the project runs along the U.S. 41 Alternate/Nebo Road near Wicks Well Road extending northward to the intersection of Kentucky 1089 at Donaldson Road.

The paving project is expected to take three to four weeks to complete. Motorists are reminded to stay alert and drive with caution through construction zones.

