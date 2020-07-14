Pause on Evansville Water Sewer Utility Shutoffs Ends in August

Evansville Water Sewer Utility (EWSU) is reminding customers that the halt on utility shutoffs will end next month.

EWSU says a special notice will soon begin arriving in its bills, informing customers that the moratorium on utility shutoffs may end on Aug 14, unless extended again by order of the Indiana Regulatory Commission and Gov. Holcomb. EWSU customers who pay their bill online will receive an email notification.

If the moratorium on shutoffs isn’t extended, EWSU will resume the shutoff process on Aug 15.

Last week, the EWSU board voted to authorize the utility to extend payment terms from three months to at least six months. Payment terms may be extended up to 12 months for extenuating circumstances.

Additionally, the board voted to continue deferring the collection of late fees, convenience fees, deposits and reconnection fees while the pause on shutoffs remains in effect.

Financial assistance may be available.

Community resources can be found HERE.

More information can also be obtained by calling EWSU Customer Service at 812-436-7846.

