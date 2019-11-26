Patti’s 1880’s Settlement to Reopen

An Iconic restaurant in the area is reopening after a fire destroyed the building nearly two years ago.

Patti’s 1880’s Settlement will be open for limited hours this week and will be back to normal serving hours starting November 30th.

This comes after a fire at the popular tourist attraction in February of 2018.

The fire happened in the kitchen of the restaurant and spread to an upstairs office. The building was beyond repair torn down.

Construction on the new space broke ground in August of last year and was recently completed.

“It has been a team effort to get Patti’s open again,” said Patti’s Marketing Director Ann Martin in a Facebook video announcing the reopening. “We want you here! We’ve missed you all, just as much as you’ve missed us.”

In the video, Martin breaks down their limited hours during the week of Thanksgiving and notes the phone has been ringing off the hook with people requesting reservations.

If you are a fan, you can enjoy Thanksgiving Dinner at Patti’s and on Saturday, the Western Kentucky fixture will kick off their holiday festivities with a visit from Santa.

For more information, you can visit the business’ website.

