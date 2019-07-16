Have You Been on Patoka Lake Yet This Season?

Summer has almost come and gone at the blink of an eye.

Let Patoka Lake Marina & Winery help you make the most out of the remaining days by saving you money.

I’ve shown you how absolutely beautiful the “Sunset Cruises” are, and even though they’re not in Evansville, they’re on the city calendar!

The Patoka Lake Winery has won so many awards that it’s impossible to not find a wine you’ll like.

Did I mention that there’s an amazing BBQ place next door, and late nights across the way you can find karaoke?

WEEKDAY SPECIALS:

Military Mondays: Active and retired military receive 25% off Boat and Lodging rentals!

Nifty Fifty Tuesdays: Persons 55 and older receive 25% off Boat and Lodging rentals!

“We Feel Ya” Wednesdays: Employees of tourism, hospitality, and recreation receive 25% off Boat and Lodging rentals!

Thirsty Thursdays: Valid College students receive 25% off Boat and Lodging rentals!

CABINS, SUITES & ROOMS:

Special Deal: Stay with us (Mon-Fri only) and get 20% off on boat rental (excluding party barges and fishing boats).

Special Deal: Stay Sun-Wed in our cabins, suites or rooms and get Thursday night FREE!

Special Deal: Stay 7 nights in our cabins, suites or rooms and get 2 of those nights FREE!

Persons must be 21 years or older and have a valid credit card to make a reservation. All Terms and Conditions apply. Cannot be combined with additional discounts and specials. Specials are valid starting April 3 thru October 27, 2019. Valid on new reservations only. Holidays are excluded from specials. Call us at (812) 685-2203 to book your getaway today!

I gave you a #SneakPeek of those “Barrel Suites” a few years ago…GORGEOUS.

