Patient Dies From Unexplained Illness, Possibly Linked to Vaping

Concerns over health risks associated with vaping came home to roost this weekend when an adult in Illinois, who recently used e-cigarettes, died from an unexplained pulmonary illness.

It’s one of 22 cases recently reported in Illinois, most involving men between the ages of 17 and 38. Some of them admitted to using THC, an ingredient in marijuana while vaping

Now, public health officials are investigating 193 possible cases of severe lung illness associated with vaping, in 22 states all of them reported since June 28th.

Dr. Emily Chapman says, “We can say that we’re seeing a pattern of lung injury that we’ve not seen before. On the chest x-ray, the whole thing looks abnormal equally throughout the entire lung.”

The American Vaping Association takes the position that THC or illegal drugs are to blame for these acute lung injuries-

But health authorities are still investigating and say they are still looking to find a common thread that ties these cases together nationwide.

