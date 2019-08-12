Patching, Paving Work Begins for SR 64/U.S. 41 Ramps in Princeton

A patching and paving project is currently underway in Princeton.

Monday, contractors with the Indiana Department of Transportation started work on the cloverleaf at State Road 64 and U.S. 41. They plan to shift the ramp closure at this location to begin work on the ramp from southbound U.S. 41 to eastbound SR 64.

Weather permitting, work on the ramp is expected to last for about a week.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews

