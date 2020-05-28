A Passing Cold Front and a Pleasant Weekend

Afternoon highs peaked back into the low 80s this afternoon fueling pop-up showers and thunderstorms both earlier today and this evening. Unfortunately, it looks as though those chances of rainfall will linger into our Friday as well. I’m tracking an inbound cold front that is expected to both supply the region with additional rain tomorrow and bring about our next big changes to the forecast.

What is fortunate however, is that once the cold front positions itself to our east Friday afternoon, conditions are expected to rapidly improve. Cooler and drier weather is expected to settle in across the Tri-State over the weekend ahead; afternoon highs will peak in the mid to low 70s with plenty of sunshine. It is going to be nothing short of perfect both days.

I suggest you make the most of the pleasant weather while it lasts. High temperatures are expected gradually climb through next week, eventually leaving us with temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s by next Wednesday and Thursday. It’s possible that we could see our hottest temperatures of the year by late next week!

Enjoy the pleasant weather!

Comments

comments