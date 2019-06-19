Parts of Old Princeton Road Closed After Car Crashes Into Home

The 15000 block of Old Princeton Road is temporarily shut down, according to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the accident happened around 4:30 p.m. as a vehicle left the roadway and crashed into the residence.

44News is told only minor injuries were reported.

Traffic Alert: The 15000 block of Old Princeton Road is temporarily shut down while deputies investigate a vehicle that left the roadway and crashed into a residence. Only minor injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/raac4fTraE — Vanderburgh Sheriff (@VandSheriff) June 19, 2019

