Parts of Old Princeton Road Closed After Car Crashes Into Home
The 15000 block of Old Princeton Road is temporarily shut down, according to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say the accident happened around 4:30 p.m. as a vehicle left the roadway and crashed into the residence.
44News is told only minor injuries were reported.
