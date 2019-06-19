Indiana

Parts of Old Princeton Road Closed After Car Crashes Into Home

Tyrone Morris 5 mins ago
Less than a minute

The 15000 block of Old Princeton Road is temporarily shut down, according to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the accident happened around 4:30 p.m. as a vehicle left the roadway and crashed into the residence.

44News is told only minor injuries were reported.

Comments

comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved  |  Bayou City Broadcasting
Back to top button