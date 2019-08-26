Parts of Hawesville Under Boil Advisory Due to Water Main Break

The City of Hawesville has issued a precautionary boil advisory for areas after a water main breaks.

The areas affected by the boil advisory include Steelman Road, Little Tower Springs Road, and Shadwick Lane.

Water customers are advised to boil all drinking water for five minutes before using.

44News is told crews are working to make repairs.

Anyone with questions and concerns can contact the Hawesville Water Department at (270) 927-8707.

