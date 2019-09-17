Be a Part of the Chic Way to Give Tomorrow

Now in it’s 19th year, the YWCA’s Legacy of Style Luncheon and Fashion show truly is “the chic way to give.”

Join us for this fabulous fundraiser full of fun and fashion. In addition to an exciting runway show, guests will enjoy the silent auction and live auction as well as a special designer boutique of items brought to Evansville by the Vault Luxury Resale. You won’t want to miss Evansville’s premiere fashion show.

Models will wear designer apparel from The Vault as well as the latest fall fashions from Evansville’s own Banana Republic Factory Store. Your MC’s will be Scott Wylie and Monica Owens.

Join us on Wednesday, September 18th! Doors open at 10:30 a.m. for Silent Auction and Fun; lunch served at Noon.

Ticket Info:

$50 Friend Ticket (Open Seating)

$75 Donor Ticket (Reserved Seating and Program Recognition)

$100 Patron Ticket (Reserved Seating and Program Recognition)

Sponsor Tables:

$800 Patron Table ( recognized in program, projected slide show, and preferred seating closer to runway)

$600 Donor Table (recognized in program, reserved seating)

