ParksFest 2019 Unveils Its Lineup Featuring Parks and Recreation Star

If you don’t know, ParksFest is an annual celebration of the musical talent, and a way to get us to explore Evansville’s parks.

This year, they’re switching things up…the lineup is female driven (COOL) and a “Parks & Rec” star is coming to the “Pawnee of Indiana”!

‘Parks and Recreation’ star Jay Jackson will emcee and perform at the 5th annual ParksFest Music Festival on Oct. 5 in Garvin Park.

Jackson — who portrayed the overly-literal, deadpan news anchor Perd Hapley on the hit NBC show set in the fictional Southwest Indiana city of Pawnee — will perform a set of jazz crooner songs and will help host the festival.

‘Evansville is truly the Pawnee of Indiana,’ said ParksFest Music Festival Co-Director Zach Evans. ‘We’re excited to have a little bit of Pawnee through Jay Jackson at our community’s only free music festival.’

ParksFest Music Festival is a free music festival in Evansville’s Garvin Park on Oct. 5. The all-day event features 12 bands, the region’s best food trucks, a beer garden, an activities area for kids, music workshops and more.

Bands at this year’s event include Los Coast, a breakout psych alternative-soul band out of Austin, Texas; The Minks, a psychedelic blues group from Nashville, Tennessee; and Dekar Baker & Good Company, an all-star outfit featuring the Evansville drummer and local heavyweights Theo Akai, Monte Skelton, Patrick Preston, Justin Purdy, Nero Angelo and J. Rivers. Jackson will also perform a set of jazz songs with Dekar Baker & Good Company.

Other bands include Plateau Below, Corduroy Orbison, Warren Nicholson, Panther Ray, Hannah Evelyn, Mackenzie Bell, Red Sadie, Silver Lilies, Top Dead Center and Story Rhymes.

ParksFest Co-Director Nathan Jochum emphasized the festival’s musical diversity as a key attraction.

‘It’s always been our goal for ParksFest to showcase all genres for equal representation of, not only our artistic community, but our community as a whole.’ Jochum said. ‘We didn’t realize how much diversity and female-driven presence this lineup would have. We couldn’t be more excited.’

ParksFest is a nonprofit music festival supported by the Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana, Indiana Arts Commission, Mesker Music Trust and more.

The festival has seen more than 25,000 attendees since it was launched in 2014.

