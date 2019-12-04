Park Board Unanimously Votes to Close Wesselman Golf Course

A golf course in Evansville is closing. The Evansville Board of Park Commissioners voted unanimously to close Wesselman Par 3 Golf Course.

The board cited declining play and money from the course were reasons to vote for the closure.

The course will remain open for the remainder of the year until it closes for winter, which will be closing for the last time.

The public golf course is located on Wesselman Woods property, with 18 par three holes that are over 1,748 yards altogether.

No decision has been made yet on what to do with the 1,748 yards or timetable for that decision has been established.

