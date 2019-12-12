Parents Warn Community About Possible Predator

A child safety ID kit is supposed to help authorities find your child if they are ever abducted. Wendy Rustin submitted some information online hoping to get some of these kits for her family.

Instead, a strange man came knocking at her door. Luckily no one was home. The frightening encounter is putting Rustin and her roommate on high alert.

“We got a little sketched out because yet he just had the phone in his hand. No kits no nothing,” says Teresa Saraswal, Wendy Rustin’s roommate.

A child safety ID kit records a child’s physical description, fingerprints, and DNA to help investigators track down a child if they are abducted. Now, they are fearing this man is trying to take advantage of gaining access to this sensitive information.

“You hear a lot of horror stories nowadays about child trafficking or they could have been trying to come in and case your home,” says Saraswal.

Even scarier yet, it sounds like he wasn’t alone.

In their surveillance video, you can hear two car doors slam before driving off heading to another family’s home.

“He actually went to another friend of ours home and what happened there is he had actually went in her home and during it, she said she felt uneasy and told him she didn’t want the kits no more so he abruptly got up and left,” says Saraswal.

Now they are warning families to stray away from this link circulating social media while still trying to shake the fear from knowing this man knows where they live.

“Everybody needs to know to not click those random links on Facebook because it’s not safe.”

You can request a child safety kit here.

