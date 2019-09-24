Parents Request More Threat Notification Following Arrest

A Hopkins County student is under arrest, accused of making a chilling threat at Browning Springs Middle School.

Parents who send their children to that middle school are outraged after finding out about that threat on social media.

While Madisonville Police took a middle school student into custody, parents say they didn’t know anything about it until their children talked to them.

“In this day and age, I’m consistently concerned about the safety of my children. The way things go nowadays, kids can’t really go to school without a threat of some kind,” worried Jason Oakley, the father of one of the students at Browning Springs.

Oakley says he’s frustrated with Hopkins County school officials for not notifying him that a student at Browning Springs Middle School made a threat.

“Why wasn’t I notified about this? Is there any actionable threat? Is my son in any kind of danger? The same thing anybody would think, I imagine.”

He told us that he learned of another student making threats only after his son told his mother.

“Anytime one of my kids get in some kind of mischief, or they’ve gotten into some kind trouble, the school has no problem calling me at work or at home. But in a situation as serious as this, there’s been no attempt made at communication,” Oakley added.

Madisonville Police say that their school resource officer at Browning Springs Middle School arrested a student Monday after that 13 year old made comments on the bus.

“A juvenile had made a threat. This threat wasn’t made toward any specific juvenile, just in general. He said that he wanted to harm those who had been mean to him in the past,” explained Major Andy Rush with Madisonville Police Department.

Hopkins County officials were unavailable for an on-camera interview, but they told us that when dealing with juveniles, the parents or parties that needed to be notified will always be notified.

“He ended up being charged with terroristic threatening, 3rd degree, which is a misdemeanor in the state of Kentucky,” added Major Rush.

But Oakley says he believes parents should be notified anytime there is a threat:

“I think I’d just like to see more communication based off it. Maybe some more protection at school. Metal detectors, more officers, anything like that to stop one of these incidents from even being possible to happen, to begin with.”

The juvenile has been assigned a court designated worker, but his next legal steps are up to a judge’s review.

