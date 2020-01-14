Parents Who Purchased Infants’ Tylenol Could Claim Part of $6.3 Million Settlement

According to our Fox-affiliate Fox 59, if you bought Infants’ Tylenol over the past five years, you may be eligible to claim part of a $6.3 million settlement.

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit claim that the packaging is misleading, deceiving customers into believing Infants’ Tylenol is specifically formulated for babies when it actually contains liquid acetaminophen of the same concentration as Children’s Tylenol. As a result, the lawsuit claims parents overpaid for the medication.

Johnson & Johnson has denied any wrongdoing saying the “safety features of Infants’ Tylenol, especially the accompanying syringe for safe dosing of very young children, means Infants’ and Children’s are different products,” according to the Infant’s Tylenol class action settlement

Despite the denial, the company has set up a settlement fund of up to $6.315 million. A maximum of seven bottles or $15.05 may be claimed without a proof of purchase; an unlimited number of bottles may be claimed with proof of purchase.

As part of the settlement, Johnson & Johnson will also make “reasonably diligent efforts” to modify the packaging of both products to make it clear that the liquid medicine in Infants’ Tylenol and Children’s Tylenol has the same concentration of acetaminophen.

Claims must be submitted by April 13. The claim form can be found here.

