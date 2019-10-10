Parents Prepare for Halloween

Halloween is just around the corner, and with this spooky holiday quickly approaching some parents are preparing their children for a scary reality.

Despite the excitement, Halloween can be a very dangerous time especially for people walking around. This holiday can also be a scary time for kids. 65% of parents don’t discuss Halloween safety with their kids.

“Just because it’s Halloween doesn’t mean the parents should let their guard down,” says Evansville Police Sergeant Jason Cullum.

Nearly 3,800 injuries are reported every Halloween while 70% of parents admit they don’t go trick or treating with their kids. This could be detrimental to their children’s safety.

“The number one thing is to be sure you are trick or treating in an area where you are familiar with. There are people who like to go into neighborhoods that they are not from, but we suggest you stay close to home,” says Sgt. Cullum. Although, Sgt. Cullum says this isn’t a possibility for some families.

One family who lives out in the county says there are no sidewalks or street lights in their neighborhood so it’s just not safe.

“We’ve been out in our house for thirteen years and we’ve never had one trick or treater,” says Kathy Winternheimer. She says since it’s not safe to go trick-or-treating close to home, that’s why she takes her grandkids trunk-or-treating at churches on Halloween.

“At least we don’t have to check their candy because that can be, somebody could steal, put drugs in them put razors in them,” says Winternheimer.

Winternheimer also says if they want to knock on doors, she only takes them to neighborhoods where she knows the residents.

“You know, you can’t just take them to neighborhoods you don’t know because you don’t know who lives there and you don’t know what kind of people they are and I don’t want to lose them,” says Winternheimer.

Research shows children are two times more likely to be killed in a traffic accident on Halloween than any other day of the year.

Evansville Police Department urges everyone to avoid trick or treating in the dark, and wear something reflective even in broad daylight.

Current trick-or-treat times:

Newburgh: October 31st, 4 p.m.-8 p.m.

Evansville: No specific time

New Harmony: No specific time

Mount Vernon: October 31st, 3 p.m.-6 p.m.

Boonville: October 31st, 5 p.m.-7 p.m.

Poseyville: October 31st, 5 p.m.-8 p.m.

Henderson: October 31st, 3 p.m.-5 p.m.

Owensboro: No specific time

