Parents Prepare for College Transition

As the summer season winds down, Tri-State kids are back in the classroom, and joining them–those heading to college for the first time.

In many cases, that transition is a family affair.

The nonprofit Education Navigation is working to help parents figure out how to manage the change from high school to university, once the essays are finalized and the bags are packed.

Part of that effort, the Transition to College Workshop for Parents: Evening Edition Evansville.

The organization will host experts and parents for a discussion on managing the physical, mental, and emotional challenges that come along with the move to higher education at a free event.

That workshop goes from 5:30 to 6:30 on 8/19/20 at Education Navigation, 407 Main Street in Evansville.

More information can be found here.

Comments

comments