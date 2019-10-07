Parents Outraged After Finding Used Condoms at Mickey’s Playground

An Evansville mother is outraged after used condoms were discovered at Mickey’s Kingdom Park.

The mother identified as Melissa Ann Owen posted on Facebook Saturday claiming her toddler found a used condom and attempted to inflate the condom like a balloon.

According to the posts, the discovery prompted other parents to search for more condoms. The group of parents found multiple condom wrappers and used condoms hidden under the equipment and on the sidewalk outside the bathrooms.

Mickey’s Kingdom Park is a 20,000 square foot all-inclusive playground situated along Riverside Drive in downtown Evansville.

The playground is named after Mickey Phernetton, the daughter of an Evansville police officer.

The playground is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. year round.

