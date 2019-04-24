Parents of Missing Illinois Boy Charged With Murder

The parents of missing 5-year-old A.J. Freund have been charged with murder. This comes less than a week after his parents first reported A.J. missing.

Andrew Freund and JoAnn Cunningham are charged with first-degree murder and battery. Authorities say A.J. Freund’s body was found in a wooded area near Woodstock, Illinois.

Wednesday morning police could be seen removing items, including a shovel and a mattress, from the family home. Crystal Lake Police say information on the parent’s cell phones led them to the answers.

Chief James Black says, “Once presented with the evidence, both Joann and Andrew provided information that ultimately led to the recovery what we believe is the recovery of deceased subject A.J.”

A.J.’s younger brother Parker was taken into state custody shortly after A.J. went missing last week.

A cause of death has yet to be determined.

Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates on this case.

Comments

comments