Parents Bring Their Concerns of Bullying to the Warrick County School Board

Thanks to a new law Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed, House Bill 1607 allows students to register for a protective order against their attackers.

A tri-state family is bringing concerns about school bullying directly to the school board.

One family is asking the Warrick County School Board to prove that Castle High School has a plan in place to address students safety.

Instances of alleged school bullying and even alleged death threats were printed and handed directly to the Warrick County School board members during their meeting Monday evening.

Some school board members are admitting they could have handled the situation better.

Parents are pleading with the Warrick County School board on behalf of their student. One family printed their emails to the superintendent Brad Schneider where he says, “I’m not saying everything with this situation was handled in the best manner. Mistakes were made and those are being addressed.”

Several parents were on hand to voice their concerns.

“There is a message from one boy about my son will be dead. Same message states he has until the end of the school year to get him. That boy is still in school.”

Another parent commented, “And your policy states that threat made by death or of death threats to another student will result in automatic expulsion of at least one year.”

Castle High School has had an anti-bullying policy in place since 2013. A family representative says the school district doesn’t have an anti-hazing policy.

Warrick County School board members say any act of bullying is unacceptable, but they can’t disclose any disciplinary action due to the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.

“To say that this school corporation is not dedicated to providing a safe, harassment-free [environment] is untrue…,” school board member Jeff Baker explained.

School board members say the incident with this one student has been handled, but perhaps not to everyone’s liking. They say they plan on reviewing an anti-hazing policy.

“Just because we’re without a policy, doesn’t mean we don’t need to get one,” said school board member Jordan Agner. “Or evaluate one…”

One parents’ response, “If you could let us know when you’re going to entertain that issue on your committee…”

That headed exchange was one of several at Monday’s meeting where two sides didn’t seem to agree on how the situation was handled.

Continue following 44News on air and on-line as we continue to follow this story.

Comments

comments