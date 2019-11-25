Parents Angered by “Body Shaming” Homework

An assignment at a southern Kentucky elementary school is creating some controversy. Laura Lee Lewis says when going through her first-grade daughter’s assignments she came upon a worksheet using words to describe pictures.

Her daughter first had to what a cow or a hill was, but what shocked and angered Lewis is using the images of a girl to describe fat.

Lewis says, “I had to explain to her that it was body shaming. Even if it was a skinny girl or the example for skinny. I feel that would still be body shaming that person because some don’t want to be called that.”

Lewis says the school could have used something besides people especially children for the word description.

At this time, school officials in Laurel County released a statement saying no parents have contacted them because of this but they are reviewing their curriculum.

