Paranormal Cirque Performing in Evansville

Looking for some spooky fun that’s a little different from the haunted houses?

Enter Cirque Italia and their Paranormal Cirque!

Cirque Italia is presenting Paranormal Cirque, an innovate show which premiered last year in the USA and has garnered rave reviews, non-stop media coverage and hundreds upon thousands of positive reviews! You don’t want to miss this DARK and WICKED SHOW! Our mysterious and amazing artists come from all over the world and LIVE to THRILL and EXCITE our guests!

Paranormal Cirque is an innovative and unique production, (the only one of its kind in the country), to premiere our newest shows in Evansville, Indiana!

Our crew will be set up at the Eastland Mall with performances starting Thursday, October 3rd with performances scheduled through Sunday, October 6th!

Where: 800 N. Green River Road, Evansville, IN 47715

At the Eastland Mall (In the parking lot near Dillard’s)

·October 3 – Thursday: 7:30pm

·October 4 – Friday: 7:30pm

·October 5 – Saturday: 6:30pm & 9:30pm

·October 6 – Sunday: 5:30pm & 8:30pm

Receive $5 off any ticket with promo code: 50OFF

