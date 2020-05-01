Parade Honors Nursing Home Residents

Social distancing means having to stay away from our loved ones to keep them healthy, but it’s taking a toll on some people. This is why Evansville’s Columbia Healthcare Center found a way to keep families connected from a safe distance.

“I know our staff loves our residents like it’s their own family and so just to actually have the families here is going to be a big deal for all of us,” says Malia Finch.

Since no one is allowed to visit their family members in nursing homes, Columbia Healthcare Center decided to fill that void by hosting a ‘wave parade.’ People were ecstatic to finally see their family during this health crisis.

“Mom has always been the rock of our family and not being able to be there for her birthday or get to go see her when we want to go see her, it’s been tough on a lot of us,” says Terina Tinsley, her mom is a resident at Columbia Healthcare Center who just had her 81st birthday.

The residents have been looking forward to this special day. They were holding signs while grinning from ear to ear as their loved came passing by.

“Feeling that love, that’s really the goal,” says Malia Finch from Columbia Healthcare Center

The resident’s family members just want them to know they are loved and they are certainly not forgotten.

“Thank God you are okay. As soon as this is all over with, I will be there to see you and I love you,” says Tinsley to her mom who is in the nursing home.

