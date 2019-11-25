Papa John’s Partners With KSP to Help Families in Need

A popular pizza chain in Paducah, Kentucky is partnering with Kentucky State Police to help feed local families in need.

Papa John’s, at 3709 Clarks River Road, will help KSP to collect non-perishable food items for their 10th annual ‘Cram the Cruiser’ food drive.

Customers can donate a non-perishable food item and receive $1 off their order.

This offer is valid for delivery or carry-out orders and items can be given to delivery drivers or customers can drop the items off inside the store.

This offer will run from November 25 through December 9th.

