Papa John’s Employee With Hepatitis Infection Handled Food, Health Officials Say

A national pizza chain is responsible for a recent Hepatitis A outbreak in Greene County.

Health officials confirmed a Papa John’s employee that handles food was in fact infected with Hep A.

The latest investigation comes from Papa John’s off State Road 54 in Linton.

So far, there have been 13 confirmed outbreaks in Greene County since November 2017.

That number jumps to a whopping 2,140 cases statewide.

Hep A is very contagious and can spread through sex, sharing needles or consuming contaminated foods and water.

Symptoms include fatigue, loss of appetite, stomach pain and nausea.

Experts urge you to call a healthcare provider if you’re experiencing any signs.

Health officials urge everyone to get a Hepatitis A vaccine.

