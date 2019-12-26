Paoli Peaks Suspends Operations Due to Warm Weather

While some have enjoyed the warm weather over the last couple of days, one place has not.

Paoli Peaks, a popular winter destination in Orange County, Indiana has closed due to the warm conditions. On its Twitter account, the ski destination aid that starting on December 26, they will suspend operations until they have the chance to make additional snow. In order to do that, they will need cold air to return to the area.

Peaks is on a hill at 900 ft elevation just outside of Paoli. They have areas for skiing, snowboarding, and tubing.

Paoli Peaks will be suspending operations beginning Thursday, December 26 until we have the opportunity to make additional snow to resume operations. We are hopeful that cold air will return and that we will be able to reopen our slopes and tubing park soon. pic.twitter.com/WuHSDtqIAq — Paoli Peaks (@paoli_peaks) December 25, 2019

