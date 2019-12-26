Indiana

Paoli Peaks Suspends Operations Due to Warm Weather

Blaine Fentress 13 hours ago
While some have enjoyed the warm weather over the last couple of days, one place has not.

Paoli Peaks, a popular winter destination in Orange County, Indiana has closed due to the warm conditions. On its Twitter account, the ski destination aid that starting on December 26, they will suspend operations until they have the chance to make additional snow. In order to do that, they will need cold air to return to the area.

Peaks is on a hill at 900 ft elevation just outside of Paoli. They have areas for skiing, snowboarding, and tubing.

