Paoli Peaks to Be Sold to Colorado-Based Company

Alpine ski resort Paoli Peaks in Southern Indiana will be sold. Paoli Peaks Resorts, Inc will be sold to a Colorado-based company, called Vali Resorts.

The company is acquiring Paoli Peaks, which owns the property in Southern Indiana and 16 other locations across the country. Through the acquisition of Paoli Peaks, Vali Resorts will add 17 to its network of world-class resorts.

“We are incredibly excited to have the opportunity to add such a powerful network of ski areas to our Company,” said Rob Katz, chairman and chief executive officer of Vail Resorts. “Peak Resorts’ ski areas in the Northeast are a perfect complement to our existing resorts and together will provide a very compelling offering to our guests in New York and Boston. With this acquisition, we are also able to make a much stronger connection to guests in critical cities in the Mid-Atlantic and Midwest and build on the success we have already seen with our strategy in Chicago, Minneapolis and Detroit. The acquisition fully embodies our philosophy of Epic for Everyone, making skiing and riding more accessible to guests across the U.S. and around the world.”

The $264 million deal is expected to be completed by this fall. The acquisition is expected to generate incremental annual EBITDA of approximately $60 million in Vali Resorts’ fiscal year ending July 31, 2021.

Upon closing, Vail Resorts plans to retain the vast majority of each resort’s employees.

