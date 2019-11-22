Panther Creek Bridge Expected to Reopen Next Week

Work on a bridge in Daviess County is expected to be wrapped up before Thanksgiving weekend.

Panther Creek Bridge, the 246-foot structure for KY 81, has been closed since August 14, when beams of the bridge were struck by scrap steel that was hanging off of a passing commercial truck. But, according to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, work should be finished by next week.

The bridge usually sees about 5,200 vehicles cross on a daily basis.

Comments

comments