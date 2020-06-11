Panther Creek Bridge Deemed Repairable, Expected to Reopen in Fall

The Panther Creek Bridge in Madisonville, Kentucky, has been deemed repairable by Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) engineers, meaning the bridge can be reopened as opposed to being replaced.

KYTC says a plan is being finalized and hopes contractors can begin work soon. The repair option identified by engineers will include raising the bridge by 2 feet and adding 17 feet of clearance. The bridge is expected to be reopened to traffic in late fall.

In late May 2020, the bridge was heavily damaged after being hit by a vehicle with a load too high to clear the cross members along the top portion of the bridge.

After repairs are made, KYTC engineers expect the bridge to last at least another 10 years. Caution along the detour is advised and larger vehicles are asked to not attempt to shorten their route by making the turns with Todd Bridge Rd.

Until repairs are complete, traffic on KY 81 is being routed along a marked detour on KY 554 and U.S. 431.

Jim Smith Contracting will be performing the work on Panther Creek Bridge for $241,340.

