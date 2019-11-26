Panther Creek Bridge Back Open to Traffic

A bridge closed for weeks is back open in Daviess County

Panther Creek Bridge closed after being severely damaged in August when the beams were struck by scrap steel hanging off the trailer of a passing commercial truck.

For six weeks, constructors replaced portions of the sway bracing on the bridge while other sections were heat-straightened back into shape.

Approximately 5,200 vehicles normally cross the bridge on a daily basis. Opened to traffic in 1934, the 246-foot structure has a 109-foot span and includes a six-panel Pratt style truss design.

