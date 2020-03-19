Panic and Fear Growing Across the Tri-State

As Tri-State officials work to fight the virus, fear and panic are setting in.

First, a state of an emergency triggering shoppers to wipe out grocery stores is when the fear started to creep in.

“You see it on TV and now it’s really real life. It’s not anything like I’ve ever seen,” says Kendall Dean.

Now, all public-facing businesses in the bluegrass state are forcing to close including daycares.

“I’m thinking of my employees, the children, the parents, myself. My livelihood is flashing in front of my face,” says Tamika Johnson, owner of Kidz World Childcare. Kentuckian parents, who also work, are scrambling since Friday will be there last day with childcare for the foreseeable future.

The confirmed coronavirus cases in the Tri-State have the community wondering how safe they are.

“I have Asama. So I’m one of those high-risk people so we can’t really go anywhere or do anything,” says Dean.

Although, some people are relieved to know how seriously the virus is being taken. Johnson was at a clinic in Henderson when they thought a patient may have coronavirus.

“I was a little panicked, but it was good to know I was nowhere around it or anything like that and I was escorted properly,” says Johnson, she says everyone was given masks and evacuated quickly out a backdoor.

Even though all of these closures may be frightening, Tri-State doctors ask you to try not to jump to conclusions.

“The main symptoms to look out for with coronavirus are cough, fever, or shortness of breath,” says Deaconess Health System Primary Care Medical Director Dr. Brad Scheu.

If you think you need to be tested, you have to make an appointment and will be able to go to a drive-through testing center.

“The benefit is protecting you as a patient, protecting the rest of the community, and protecting the health system from further spread of this illness,” says Dr. Scheu.

If you do develop symptoms, try not to worry too much.

Most coronavirus cases are mild, which means you likely won’t have to be hospitalized. Instead, self-quarantine to stop the cycle. Be sure to make an appointment with a doctor if you start feeling worse.

However, if you are healthy, continue going about your daily life. Make sure you are using extreme caution and practice social distancing- staying 6 feet away from others.

“Being outside and taking a walk and things that you enjoy in life, there’s no need to stop that. I mean I think it’s just avoiding the large crowds,” says Dr. Scheu.

If you have to go to the grocery store or want to pick up your favorite takeout meal doctors ask that you wash your hands before leaving your home and once you come back. Always be sure to use caution while you are in public.

