Pair Arrested in Madison Correctional Facility Investigation

Two Indianapolis women are behind bars after police say they attempted to bring contraband into the Madison Correctional Facility.

Officials started the investigation when contraband was found at an offender work site.

According to Indiana State Police, Destiny Boyd and Quanii Williams worked together to traffic contraband back into the facility via worksite offenders.

The pair were arrested on one count of trafficking with an inmate outside a facility on November 25.

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

