Henderson CountyKentucky
Pair Arrested in Henderson During Execution of Search Warrants
Two people are behind bars after officers with the Henderson Police Department executed a search warrant in the East End of Henderson.
Louis Guyot, 48, and Seana Schwartz, 34, were placed into police custody on December 20. The pair had a warrant for felony offense out of Indiana.
Police say Guyot had 10 pills identified as acetaminophen/hydrocodone and was charged with trafficking a controlled substance.
The pair were lodged in the Henderson County Detention Center.