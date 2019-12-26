Pair Arrested in Henderson During Execution of Search Warrants

Two people are behind bars after officers with the Henderson Police Department executed a search warrant in the East End of Henderson.

Louis Guyot, 48, and Seana Schwartz, 34, were placed into police custody on December 20. The pair had a warrant for felony offense out of Indiana.

Police say Guyot had 10 pills identified as acetaminophen/hydrocodone and was charged with trafficking a controlled substance.

The pair were lodged in the Henderson County Detention Center.

