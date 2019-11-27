Pair Arrested on Active Warrants Following Traffic Stop

A Madisonville man and woman were arrested Thursday afternoon during a traffic stop in Hopkins County. Chad Foster, 34, and Kayla Noel, 32, were stopped by a Kentucky State Police trooper,

The trooper stopped them after he received a tip that Foster had active arrest warrants. Further investigation revealed the vehicle they were using was reported stolen from Henderson, Kentucky.

Both occupants were arrested and lodged into the Hopkins County Detention Center. Foster was charged with receiving stolen property, improper display of registration plates, no registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, and failure to notify address change to the department of transportation.

Noel was charged with receiving stolen property.

Both were also served unrelated arrest warrants.

