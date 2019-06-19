Paint Some Happy Little Trees on Main Street!

Are you a Bob Ross super-fan?

Every time you see a cloud do you think, “That’s a happy, little cloud”?

If you’re like me, a 70’s afro, big glasses, and a paintbrush just makes you smile…

Good news!

WNIN is throwing an event next month that is for Ross-lovers like us.

WNIN is celebrating Bob Ross in a big way with our brand new fundraising event, Ross Fest presented by Field and Main Bank! Right outside the WNIN Public Media Center we will take over Main Street in Downtown Evansville for the biggest Bob Ross event yet! With paintbrushes in hand and Bob Ross on the big screen, guests will paint along with one of PBS’s most beloved icons! Join us for art, music, a Bob Ross costume contest, food trucks, drinks and so much more at the 2019 Ross Fest!

**Ross Fest is a 21 & over event**

When: July 12, 2019 from 6:30p-10:30p.

Where: 2 Main Street, outside of the WNIN Public Media Center.

Tickets: $35 per person, includes admission, canvas, Bob Ross paints and supplies, one Ross Fest signature drink crafted by Mo’s House.

*Food will be available for purchase.

Buy Tickets- here.

