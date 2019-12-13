Pacers ‘Basketballidays’ Spreads Holiday Joy

The Indiana Pacers are teaming up with Jakks Pacific Toys to help make the holidays a little brighter for kids across the Tri-State.

It’s all part of the pacer’s “Basketballidays”, designed to spread the joys of the game to other Hoosier cities steeped in basketball tradition.

The toy company donates thousands of items to be delivered to kids across the Hoosier state.

The caravan made its way to Evansville, handing out gifts at Daniel Wertz Elementary School.

“Just to see the smiles on their faces I mean you see these kids coming up and how excited they are and some of them are asking ‘do we have to buy it? it’s free?’ and so we can put a smile on the kid’s face I mean that’s what it’s all about,” said Chief of Police Billy Bolin of the EPD.

While they were in town the pacers also donated 100 Pacers and Fever basketballs to kids in the area.

Comments

comments