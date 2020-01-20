PAAWS to Benefit From Pups and Pints Night Fundraiser

If you’re an animal lover and searching for a furry companion, 44News has a suggestion that is fun and helps out a most worthy cause.

The Pups and Pints Night to benefit PAAWS No Kill Animal Shelter in Newburgh is planned for Tuesday, January 21 and Wednesday, January 22 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Ten percent of beer sales will go to PAAWS.

Carson’s Brewery will host Tuesday night and Damsey’s Brewery will host Wednesday night, providing two full days of puppy loving.

Visitors can meet and greet furry pals, learn about PAAWS, how to surrender animals, and what animals need to be adopted.

Of course, there will be pints to drink and a food trunk to eat from.

Also, a PAAWS adoptable pet will be featured every Friday on 44News at Noon.

For more information, click here.

