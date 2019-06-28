PAAWS Holding Fundraiser at Five Below

The PAAWS Animal Shelter in Newburgh is holding a fundraiser this weekend at Five Below.

Five Below on Evansville’s eastside will donate 10% of your purchase to the no-kill shelter when you mention PAAWS at the checkout.

The give back event runs from Friday to Sunday.

It is currently, kitty and puppy season and the shelter has many adorable pets looking for a home.

This week the shelter highlighted 9-week-old Chloe, who was recently found in a dumpster with her siblings.

For more information head to paaws.org.

Comments

comments