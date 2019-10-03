Owensville Man Arrested After Overnight Standoff

An overnight standoff leads to the arrest of an Owensville man. Around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon, Indiana State Police was dispatched to a home in the 4000 block of West 525 South to execute a felony warrant for 30-year-old Aaron Riggs.

Riggs was wanted out of Daviess County for child molesting. When officers arrived, Riggs had barricaded himself somewhere on the second story of the residence.

Officers attempted to get Riggs to surrender, but he refused. At 7:15, ISP SWAT entered the home and found Riggs hiding in a crawl space in the attic.

Riggs was arrested without further incident and taken to the Gibson County Jail where he is being held on a $500,000 cash only bond.

U.S. Marshals Task Force, Gibson County Sheriff’s Department, Owensville Police, Fort Branch Police and Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Department assisted in this investigation.

