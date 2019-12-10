Owensboro’s Towne Square Mall Sold to Local Investors

The largest retail facility in Owensboro is back in local hands.

Gulfstream Commercial Services announced Monday that TSM Holdings has closed on the transaction and taken over operations of the mall off Frederica Avenue. The mall is over 350,000 square feet and sits on 35 acres of land.

The mall has been open since March of 1978. While the mall still has anchor stores such as JC Penny and Macy’s, they have also lost stores thoughtout the years, including Sears. TSM and Gulfstream said that will kick off a campaign to recruit and retain tenants for the mall.

In addition to the mall, TSM Holdings and Gulfstream Commercial are also part of the creation and marketing of Gateway Commons and Highland Pointe along Highway 54.

